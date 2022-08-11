Sean Duffy’s Hillary Clinton Retort Sets Off Fiery Fox News Clash With Jessica Tarlov: ‘She Cooperated Like a Normal Human Being!’

Fox News contributors Sean Duffy and Jessica Tarlov got into a fiery exchange about Hillary Clinton’s alleged mishandling of classified information and emails when she was Secretary of State, in the aftermath of Monday’s FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Clinton was cleared of any wrongdoing, whereas little is known about the circumstances of the Trump raid. According to the New York Times, the search concerned classified documents that Trump took from the White House after he left office. According to Newsweek, the raid was not related to the Department of Justice’s probe of Trump’s conduct surrounding Jan. 6.

“It is breaking the law, it matters,” said Tarlov on Thursday’s America Reports, referring to Trump allegedly taking classified information from the White House to Mar-a-Lago – which would be a violation of a law that, as Tarlov pointed out, Trump increased the penalty of in 2018. Violating it resulted in one-year imprisonment until Trump signed legislation that increased it to five years behind bars.

Jessica, hold on a second. So he has documents, papers in boxes,” said Duffy. “The Chinese and the Russians can’t access those boxes of information. But Hillary Clinton’s server is published to the world.”

“Guess what?” Tarlov interjected. “She was punished.”

“No she wasn’t,” Duffy fired back.

“She lost the [2016] election,” said Tarlov.

“Did they raid her home,” Duffy asked rhetorically.

“They didn’t need to because she cooperated like a normal human being,” said Tarlov.

“She did not cooperate,” said Duffy.

“Yes she did,” said Tarlov.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com