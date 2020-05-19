UFC President Dana White evaluated and ultimately praised Sean Hannity’s fighting skills in the final segment of Hannity’s Fox News show Monday night.

Hannity showed White footage of himself grabbing a plastic gun out of an instructor’s hand and throwing punches at boxing mitts. “All right, my staff apparently sent you some of my training videos. I’ve been doing this, now, seven years. I do it four, five days a week,” Hannity said. “You are laughing. That is not a good sign if you are laughing.”

“I’m not laughing,” White shot back with a straight face. “I’m smiling. I love it.”

White said he loved seeing Hannity work on mixed martial arts and that it was “one of the best things you can do for your wife and your kids.” Hannity also told White he’d love to go to UFC fight with him someday.

Hannity noted that he practices a combination of crab kung fu, Brazilian, jiu-jitsu, kenpo, and boxing, but said he focuses mostly on situational training. Why?

“Obviously, there’s some people — Dana, you may find this shocking — hate me,” Hannity said. “Just in case.”

