comScore

Sean Hannity Buys 500 Yankees Tickets For Coronavirus Medical Workers

By Charlie NashApr 27th, 2020, 9:50 am

Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Fox News host Sean Hannity bought 500 New York Yankees tickets for coronavirus medical workers this week.

After being challenged by network colleague Ainsley Earhardt to give back to the country as part of the Combat Covid-19 Challenge, Hannity revealed his contribution on social media.

“Challenge met. I called my friend Randy Levine of [the New York Yankees] and purchased 500 Yankee Tkts for The Hero medical workers all over NY,” announced Hannity on Twitter Sunday. “Randy and Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees immediately donated 500 more tkts!!”

Hannity then challenged “my friends” Lara Trump and Eric Trump to also participate.

For her own challenge, Earhardt delivered groceries to her local community center, while Fox & Friends co-host Pete HegsethAmerica’s Newsroom anchor Ed Henry, and network correspondent Griff Jenkins delivered food to “those in need” and gave out pizza to police officers and medical workers.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: