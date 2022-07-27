Sean Hannity Declares Biden Had ‘Much, Much Weaker’ Strain of Covid Than Trump Did

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped President Joe Biden for recently contracting a strain of Covid he said was “much, much weaker” than that of his predecessor.

Biden tested positive for the virus last Thursday. He announced the diagnosis in a video posted on Twitter:

I guess you heard, this morning I tested positive for Covid. But I’ve been double vaccinated, double boosted. Symptoms are mild and I really appreciate your inquires and concerns. But I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done. Going to continue to get it done and in the meantime, thanks for your concern and keep the faith. It’s gonna be Okay.

It is suspected Biden contracted the BA.5 omicron subvariant.

Biden tested negative Wednesday and, in another video posted online, invoked former President Donald Trump by name while discussing recovering.

“When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed medical center, he was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered,” Biden said. “When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House and the offices upstairs and for that five-day period.”

Biden concluded being vaccinated made all the difference.

On Wednesday’s edition of Hannity, the host took issue with Biden’s decision to invoke Trump’s 2020 Covid case.

Hannity said the variant Biden contracted was not on par with the one that sent Trump to the hospital just before the 2020 election:

What Joe failed to mention is the current variant, which is BA.5, the dominant variant of the omicron is much, much weaker than the original strain that infected then-President Trump. By the way, not that I recall, I never saw a Donald Trump trip, not once, not twice, but three times climbing up the stairs to Air Force One and then having a spokesperson claim it was very windy.

“Donald Trump never got blown over by the wind,” Hannity added. “This current Covid variant is so weak that even a frail, cognitively-impaired 79-year-old can recover at home with no problem, whatsoever.”

Hannity also noted Biden took the antiviral medicine Paxlovid, which was not available during Trump’s term.

The host said the president needs to offer Trump “credit” for vaccines created during his administration, and concluded he is an “abject failure.”

