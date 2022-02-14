Sean Hannity Exposes Anthony Weiner to Hard Questions Amid Media Comeback: ‘Have You Changed?’

Sean Hannity lambasted Anthony Weiner for coming off as insincere Monday during the latter’s first major TV interview since he went to prison for sending sexually explicit photos of himself to a child.

Weiner, a former congressman from New York who was married to longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2017.

The disgraced former lawmaker was released early three years ago this week, and must register as a sex offender.

The former political star has kept a low profile since he was released early from prison, but he joined the national conversation by appearing on Hannity with former New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Weiner, now 57, discussed a new co-hosting gig he has with Sliwa on WABC.

He was of course asked about the offense that sent him to prison by Hannity.

“I guess the first question that I have is you pled guilty, Anthony, to the sending obscene materials to a young girl, a 15-year-old girl,” Hannity said. “You pled guilty. You served jail time.”

The host asked, “Have you changed, are you a different person?”

Weiner explained,

Well, I think so. I don’t think anyone can go through that kind of experience, and I think this is probably true of people who have been through other types of adversity. I don’t think you go through that type of experience and don’t emerge changed.

Hannity, who seemed confused by the response, cut Weiner off.

“Wait a minute, that is an obscure answer, ‘I think so,'” Hannity said. “Either you know when your heart if you changed or you know when your heart that you didn’t change.

“Can you assure people, because you are going to now try and draw in an audience, and they’re going to want to know if you’ve changed or not. Have you changed?”

After attempting to tell the host that people can draw their own conclusions about whether he is a different man, Weiner explained,

I am not out to persuade you or anyone else that I have changed. I mean, I am doing a radio show and people can call in and then ask me questions. We did one this past Saturday where people had an opportunity to call in. … I’m not trying to make someone like me, or someone be persuaded of any particular outlook on me. We are going to be having some conversations about things going on in New York City and other places, and hopefully people will tune in to the show but I’m not terribly interested in trying to make them feel any differently about me.

Hannity, who expressed frustration with Weiner, then spoke with Sliwa, who defended his co-host as a man who has served his time.

Weiner later reiterated that he has changed.

“You invited me to come on then then you say, did you change?” Weiner said. “I said I believe I did. I believe this kind of experienced would change any person.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com