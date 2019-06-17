Fox News’ Sean Hannity ended his show Monday night by eagerly mocking ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for not doing better in the ratings with his big interview with President Donald Trump.

Hannity bragged that a phone interview he did with the president did better in the ratings than the big Stephanopoulos-Trump special aired Sunday night.

As he wrapped his show, Laura Ingraham noted the programming ABC was up against, but Hannity couldn’t help but keep going:

“To be on a network and get your ass kicked and I only did a phone interview––by little ol’ Sean Hannity––he needs to just pack it up. Because that is humiliating for him.”

Ingraham said of the interview that the limo looked smaller than normal, remarking, “They looked like they were spooning with each other.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com