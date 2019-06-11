Fox News’ Sean Hannity tonight gave a “hat tip” to Bill Maher for comments he made Monday night about Hillary Clinton‘s emails.

Maher was on CNN talking with Chris Cuomo about his concerns regarding 2020 media coverage when he reflected back on the 2016 race and said the coverage of Clinton’s emails was overblown.

He did add that she was a “terrible candidate” and said, “She committed obstruction of justice. Trump did, I think, in worse fashion, but, you know, I mean, smashing up your phones and your hard drives…”

Tonight Hannity said Maher “actually admitted what we’ve been saying” about Clinton and showed the video before offering this rare praise:

“Hat tip to Bill Maher! He actually told the truth, a guy on the left told the straight-on truth. Go ahead. Try it yourselves. See if you delete subpoenaed e-mails, acid wash the hard drive, and bust up devices and remove SIM cards after they’re subpoenaed. Good luck to you.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

