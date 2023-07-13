Sean Hannity Refuses to Believe Laura Ingraham When She Tells Him That’s Not Champagne In Her Glass

Sean Hannity did his final handoff with Laura Ingraham on Thursday night before she moves to the 7 p.m. time slot on Fox News.

The Ingraham Angle host brandished a champagne flute she insisted contained ginger ale, though Hannity did not believe her.

He had just ended his show in front of his live studio audience before throwing it to Ingraham.

“That’s all the time we have left this evening,” he said, shortly before Ingraham held up a glass. “Let not your heart be troubled, although my heart is troubled tonight. Tonight is officially the last time I will be tossing to Laura Ingraham ’cause we have no toss Friday. So our banter–oh, you’re drinking champagne and celebrating? Is that right?”

“I’m toasting to you. I feel terrible, Sean,” she joked.

Hannity held up a plastic bottle in response.

“This is ginger ale, by the way,” she replied.

“No it’s not,” Hannity said while shaking his head. “That’s not true. I don’t bel–”

“It is ginger ale,” Ingraham protested.

“You sound like the Biden White House with cocaine,” he shot back, referring to the Biden administration’s claims it does not know who left a baggie of cocaine at the White House last week.

“It is ginger ale, I promise you,” she said. “Because I haven’t felt so well today.”

Hannity then told viewers he and Ingraham “have a plan” that “you will learn more about it in the weeks to come.”

“This will not be the last time we’re on the air together,” he said. “I’ll put it that way.”

Last month, Fox News announced that The Ingraham Angle will move from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. while Gutfeld! will move ahead an hour to 10 p.m. Meanwhile, Jesse Watters Primetime will move from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com