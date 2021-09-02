Being a guest host is difficult enough, but on Thursday night Raymond Arroyo found himself having to fill in – albeit briefly – for Laura Ingraham on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle with a very hoarse voice.

During the handoff from Sean Hannity on Thursday night, it was immediately clear that something was amiss.

“How are you, sir?” asked Hannity.

“Thank you, Sean,” rasped Arroyo, sounding like a non-threatening version of Vito Corleone. “I’m a little froggy tonight. Listen to this voice.”

“What happened to your voice?!” asked Hannity, seemingly taken aback.

“I don’t know, but–”

“You gotta fill in for Laura and you got a sore throat,” said Hannity appearing amused.

“I know, I know,” said Arroyo. “Typical.”

“Let me guess. It sounds worse than you feel.”

“Yes. I feel great,” Arroyo insisted. “We’ll get through.”

Arroyo attempted to press on despite the lack of cooperation from his vocal cords, but the frogginess persisted. After 15 minutes, Fox News guest host Jason Chaffetz tagged in to relieve him. Before he left, Arroyo, who again said he felt fine, told the audience he would be back next week.

Watch above via Fox News.

