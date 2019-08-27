Fox News host Sean Hannity came for HBO’s Bill Maher Monday after he made some snarky jabs about the death of billionaire David Koch.

“Yesterday, David Koch, one of the zillionaire Koch brothers died… of prostate cancer. I guess I’m going to have to reevaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer,” Maher remarked on his show. “So fuck him, the Amazon is burning up, I’m glad he’s dead.”

“I have a little message for Bill. I’d never call for his firing, you know, it’s conservatives who stood up for him at ABC not liberals, I never call for boycotts I’m not going to start now, you’re a jackass,” said Hannity. “You’re a mean-spirited jackass. I have other words I really want to use but unlike you I work at a network that has some standards and if I said it I’d have to spend all day tomorrow and the next day dealing with that crap.”

“I know these seem like harsh words and harsh jokes, and I’m sure I will be condemned for them on Fox News, which will portray Mr. Koch as a principled libertarian who believed in the free market,” Maher had further explained on his show. “He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate science deniers for decades, so fuck him, the Amazon is burning up, I’m glad he’s dead, and I hope the end was painful.”

