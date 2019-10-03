Fox News, welcome to the resistance?

Thursday night on Hannity, host Sean Hannity — during a panel discussion with Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera — said that the resistance has a few members at Fox News.

“We’re hardly a channel in agreement,” Hannity said. “We have a few resistance people on this channel, if we’re gonna be honest.”

Geraldo laughed.

“I grant that,” he said.

Hannity did not name names, but went on to drive home his point.

“Total resistance!” Hannity said. “Not half-resistance.”

The comment from Hannity comes amid lingering tension between the news and opinion sides of Fox News. Recently, Tucker Carlson and Shepard Smith exchanged jabs.

