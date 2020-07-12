Sean Hannity will have “an exclusive interview” with Roger Stone on Monday, July 13, according to a statement provided to Mediaite by Fox News.

Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, was convicted of seven counts of lying to Congress and the FBI and witness tampering, and sentenced to forty months in prison. Stone was due to report to prison on Tuesday, but Trump commuted his sentence on Friday.

Trump’s decision was sharply criticized by his Democratic opponent Joe Biden , who posted a tweet calling Trump “the most corrupt president in modern American history,” and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who penned an op-ed for the Washington Post to defend the work of his office as proper and in compliance with the law, and point out that Stone “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.”

On the flip side, Hannity and other Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson were supportive of Stone’s quest for a commutation of his sentence.

The statement from Fox confirmed that when Hannity sits down with Stone on Monday evening, it will be Stone’s “first television interview since Trump granted him clemency.” In addition to reacting to the news of his commuted sentence, Stone will “offer his thoughts” on Mueller’s recent op-ed.

