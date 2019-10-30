Sean Hannity’s 9 p.m. Fox News show won the ratings race on Tuesday night in the total viewers across cable news, while Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show came first in the demo.

Hannity — fresh off his seventh consecutive month as king of the ratings — brought in 3.23 million viewers on Wednesday night, 495,000 of which were in the 25-54 age bracket highly-coveted by advertisers.

The Rachel Maddow Show received a total of 3.07 million viewers, but bested Hannity with 517,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54.

Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight was the second most watched show both overall and in the demo, with 3.093 million viewers — 510,000 between 25 and 54.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Nicolle Wallace’s 4 p.m. MSNBC show Deadline: White House beat out Fox News and CNN in her hour, with 1.916 million overall viewers and 287,000 in the demo.

Overall in primetime, Fox News came first with 2.88 million total viewers and 465,000 in the demo, while MSNBC came second with 2.43 million total and 405,000 in the demo and CNN placed third with 2.43 million overall and 241,000 in the demo.

