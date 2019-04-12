Sec. Pompeo Dodges When Asked About Trump Wanting to Release Migrants Into Sanctuary Cities

After it was reported officials in President Donald Trump’s administration tried to pressure the Department of Homeland Security to released detained migrants in Democratic-controlled sanctuary cities, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to answer when asked during his interview on CNN.

“The president today admitted he’s considering trying to moving undocumented migrants to sanctuary cities and seemed to acknowledge it was for political reasons, to retaliate against Democrats. Why do you think that’s the right policy, if you do, in fact,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked.

“Jake, I’m here in Santiago, Chile. I came on to talk with you today about an enormously important decision to help keep Americans safe, outside the threat that our soldiers, sailors, airman, and Marines who have protected American for years, are now, because of the policies the Trump administration undertaken, no longer threatened by a rogue court, the international criminal court,” Pompeo replied. “That’s my focus for this morning and that’s what I hope we get a chance to talk about today.”

The Washington Post was the first to report on the idea, which was rejected twice by DHS, on Thursday. Trump tweeted about the idea on Friday:

….The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

