MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle gave an emotional sign-off on Friday of her morning show as she joins the network’s primetime cast.

After two seasons of Stephanie Ruhle Reports, and six overall in the 9 a.m. slot on MSNBC, Ruhle will move to the 11 p.m. slot on the network, succeeding Brian Williams. Ruhle’s morning slot will be filled by an extended fourth hour of Morning Joe.

Ruhle, barely holding herself back, said:

This is the time for me to say a final goodbye or, at least, see you later. as I mentioned earlier this week, I’m going to be taking the helm of The 11th Hour at 11:00 p.m. here at MSNBC starting March 2. I do hope you’ll join me there where our goal will remain the same to get better and smarter every night instead of every morning. And as excited as I am about this opportunity, I cannot leave this post without recognizing and thanking all of the amazing people who wake up before the sun comes up every single day to build this hour. You don’t get to see their faces but I want you to know it is their hard work, their big brains, their huge hearts and their dedication that make this hour so special and they’ve done it with me for the last six years. So I end this run at 9:00 a.m. With an invitation for you to come watch us at 11:00 p.m. And a huge thank you for your viewership, your trust and your patience in me and an immense amount of gratitude for the team behind this show, everyday, all of my producers, my editors, every single one of them. To my friend, Bailey Bolden, for saving you for looking at what this face actually looks like first thing in the morning, to my friend Chris Jansing for always stepping in when I haven’t been able to be here and for my at-home tech manager, Andy Hubbard, my husband, who is the most disgruntled but appreciated, unpaid employee for making it happen when anchors like me are home. And I thank you.

Ruhle then aired a slideshow with pictures of her cast.

“You may think that I’m pretty good at this job or pretty smart, but please know a lot of days this show is a lot like Weekend at Bernie’s and I’m Bernie. I leave this broadcast with one of my favorite sentiments and really important practices: in every breath there is a new opportunity, so I hope you will take one last deep breath for me this hour,” said Ruhle, who took a breath.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

