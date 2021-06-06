Sen. Angus King ‘Reluctant’ to Kill Filibuster But Doesn’t Rule It Out: Between Voting Rights and the Filibuster, ‘I’ll Choose Democracy’

Senator Angus King (I- ME) said on Sunday he is “reluctant” to kill the filibuster, but he suggested Sunday he would support it to get voting rights passed.

Jake Tapper brought up Joe Manchin’s opposition to the For the People Act and asked King if he supports the legislation right now.

“No, I think there are things that can be modified,” King responded.

He went on to say the need to protect voting rights is “becoming more urgent by the day,” alluding to laws Republicans are passing across the country. King expressed particular worry about “really dangerous” conditions where Republican legislatures could be empowered to overturn election results.

Tapper went on to ask King if he supports getting rid of the filibuster.

The Maine senator talked about bipartisan negotiations currently underway and said, “I think the infrastructure bill is a good test because, listen, there’s not a lot of policy there. This is just numbers. It’s helping the country and we ought to be able to find a resolution on that. If we can’t, that spells trouble.”

Tapper pressed him again on whether he supports killing the filibuster, and King said this:

Not in general. I’m very reluctant about it. But if it comes down to voting rights and the rights of Americans to go to the polls and select their leaders versus the filibuster, I’ll choose democracy.

You can watch above, via CNN.

