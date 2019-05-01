Sen. Blumenthal Calls Barr Trump’s ‘Fall Guy’: ‘I Think History Will Judge You Harshly’

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) wasted no time tearing into Bill Barr on Wednesday as the attorney general continued his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Blumenthal pronounced Barr as President Donald Trump‘s “fall guy” as he criticized the AG for his handling of Robert Mueller‘s report and his descriptions of the special counsel’s investigative findings.

“I think history will judge you harshly, and maybe a bit unfairly, because you seem to have been the designated fall guy for this report,” Blumenthal said. “I think that conclusion is inescapable, in light of the four-page summary, and then the press conference you did on the day it was released, knowing that you had in hand a letter from the special counsel saying that he felt you mischaracterized his report.”

Barr disputed the idea that he did not tell Congress of Mueller’s discontent in his previous testimony, but the senator countered by noting how Mueller could not exonerate Trump for obstruction of justice. Blumenthal said Barr effectively “cleared” Trump with his previous statements on the charges against him, which ignores the evidence to the contrary provided in Mueller’s report.

“I think your credibility is undermined within the department, in this committee, and with the American people,” Blumenthal said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

