Sen. Chris Murphy Tells Tapper the Ocasio-Cortez ‘Green New Deal’ Plan is ‘Absolutely Realistic’

The “Green New Deal” dreamed up by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gained unexpected steam in D.C. over the last week as experienced Democrat legislators signed on to the aggressive liberal progressive smorgasbord despite misgivings from both sides of the aisle and no clear picture on how it might actually be paid for.

Among those endorsers was Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that the plan is “absolutely realistic.”

“You co-sponsored a resolution outlining a ‘green new deal’ in the Senate that calls for a sweeping overhaul of the entire U.S. Economy in ten years by meeting 100% of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable and zero emission energy sources,” said Tapper on State of the Union. He pointed out that Senator Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with Democrats, and former Obama administration energy secretary Ernest Monize both “say they don’t think this plan is realistic.”

“I think it’s absolutely realistic and I frankly think we need to set our sights high,” said Murphy. “I think there are a lot of people who said it wasn’t realistic for the United States to get a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s when President Kennedy initially outlined that goal. But we did it. And I think we have to set our sights high.”

Murphy said “global warming is an existential threat to the planet,” as a reason for the plan to be considered realistic or workable. “So if we don’t command this country to think big about saving our nation and our world from destruction, then I don’t think we’re going to get close to meeting the mark,” he said without describing why or how it is realistic or practical.

The remarks Tapper described from former energy czar Monize were that it simply could not be realistically accomplished. “Now, when we come to the Green New Deal, I’m afraid I just cannot see how we could possibly go to zero carbon in the 10-year time frame. It’s just impractical,” he told NPR’s Ari Shapiro.

