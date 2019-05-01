Senator Mazie Hirono (D- HI) tore into Attorney General Bill Barr when she got to question him this afternoon.

“Now the American people know,” she said, “that you are no different from Rudy Giuliani or Kellyanne Conway or any of the other people who sacrificed their once-decent reputation for the grifter and liar who sits in the Oval Office.”

Hirono accused Barr of acting as the president’s lawyer and siding with him over the American people, bringing up his “unsolicited memo” before getting the job regarding the Mueller investigation.

At one point she brought up his exchange at a prior House hearing––that was brought up earlier today as well––and told him, “You lied to Congress!”

“You did exactly what I thought you’d do,” she said at another point, “that’s why I voted against your confirmation. I expected you would try to protect the president. And indeed, you did.”

Before getting to her questions, Hirono concluded by saying, “Being attorney general of the United States is a sacred trust. You have betrayed that trust. America deserves better. You should resign.”

