Sen. John Kennedy Dubs Biden ‘Woker In Chief,’ Claims ‘Wokers’ Easy to Identify Because They Hate Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) dubbed President Joe Biden the “Woker-in-Chief” and provided a handy guide for recognizing “wokers” during a Fox News appearance this week.

Speaking with Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher on Friday, Kennedy discussed Republican Party members pushing back against “woke” companies. Gallagher played a clip of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) this week pushing banking CEOs to not invest in “new oil and gas products.” Kennedy accused Biden of appointing thousands of “uber wokers” to positions of power. These “wokers” are “easy to identify,” according to the senator.

“Wokers are easy to recognize: They hate George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Dr. Seuss, and Mr. Potato Head,” he said. “Wokers respect no one’s opinion but their own.”

Kennedy declared Biden the “Woker-in-Chief,” citing him criticizing voters Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) restrictions on what can and can not be discussed in public classrooms.

Kennedy said:

President Biden is the woker in chief. The people of Georgia, for example, decided that they don’t want to have an election month anymore. They want to have an election day. President Biden called them racists. The people of Florida decided they didn’t want government officials talking to their 5-year-old children about their sexuality. President Biden said they’re bigots.

The senator claimed he previously told banking CEOs to “buy a spine” and push back against these “wokers.”

“What I told the bankers, the CEOs, was they should – if they disagree with the wokers, they should go to Amazon, buy a spine online and push back. Because they have the right to do that as Americans,” he said.

Kennedy also blasted the White House as being out of touch on the economy, recommending the administration “put the bong down.”

“I think President Biden is trying to convince the American people that inflation, given how high it is, given the fact that people’s 401ks are crashing, that that somehow means the economy is just fine and the White House needs to put down the bong,” the Louisiana senator declared. “The American people don’t believe that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

