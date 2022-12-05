Sen. John Kennedy Stumps for Walker By Attacking Diets of ‘High I.Q. Stupid’ People: ‘Kale Tastes To Me Like I’d Rather Be Fat’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) targeted kale eaters and “high I.Q. stupid people” while stumping for Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia.

Kennedy dubbed the “berserk wing of the Democratic Party” the “high I.Q. stupid people” and he got fairly riled up when he thought of eating kale.

“These woke high-IQ stupid people are easy to recognize. They hate George Washington, they hate Thomas Jefferson, they hate Dr. Seuss, and they hate Mr. Potato Head. These woke high-IQ stupid people, they walk around with Ziploc bags of kale that they can eat to give them energy,” the senator said in footage posted by Townhall.

Kennedy made it perfectly clear that he is no fan of kale.

“If you want to eat kale, that’s up to you,” he said. “I don’t eat kale, you know why? Because kale tastes to me like I’d rather be fat.”

The “berserk wing of the Democratic Party,” the senator added, “hyperventilate on their yoga mats” if someone uses the wrong pronouns.

Kennedy also targeted former President Barack Obama in his speech. Obama recently visited the state to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) ahead of the runoff election between the senator and Walker.

“He didn’t come [to Georgia] come to talk about hope and change,” Kennedy said. “He came to make fun of my friend, Herschel Walker.”

In a speech, Obama mocked Walker over a bizarre rant about werewolves and vampires and accused the Republican of “bald-faced lies.”

“I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that. So I don’t want to be a vampire anymore. I wanna be a werewolf,” Walker said while rambling about the ’80s horror movie Fright Night.

Watch above via Townhall

