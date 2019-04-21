Sen. Mike Lee Likens Some Obstruction Language in Mueller Report to ‘Pinocchio in the Movie Shrek 3

Senator Mike Lee isn’t exactly in agreement with fellow Utah senator Mitt Romney on the Mueller report.

Romney expressed how appalled he was by the behavior of the president and people around him. On Face the Nation this morning, Lee told Bob Schieffer that while Romney certainly has credibility in talking about Russia, “There’s nothing in this report that changes my view of this president.”

Schieffer asked Lee if Mueller was fair to Trump.

Lee said he was thorough, but he found some pieces of the report “odd”:

“For example, when he talks about obstruction. I think it’s odd to say, ‘I’m not going to make a recommendation, but I’m going to sound like I’m making a recommendation. There’s not evidence that I can point to, but nonetheless, I couldn’t get there even if I did.’ It’s kind of strange to spend two years on that and then speak with the sort of tone that is reminiscent of Pinocchio in the movie Shrek 3. ‘I’m not going to say that I’m not deciding.’ It’s full of double negatives. It’s kind of confusing.”

Lee is referring to a scene in Shrek the Third when Prince Charming interrogates the little wooden boy about where Shrek is, and Pinocchio engages in a series of double negatives to avoid giving a straight answer.

You can watch Lee’s remarks above, via CBS.

