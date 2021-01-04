Sen. Ron Johnson Calls Chuck Todd ‘Offensive and Unprofessional’ in Fox News Recap of Fiery Meet the Press Segment

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) got the last word in on his fiery disagreement with Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd. However, the opportunity was provided by a separate television outlet.

The Wisconsin senator appeared on America’s Newsroom and was asked by Fox News anchor Sandra Smith to opine on the segment in which Todd hyperbolically referred to Johnson as an “arsonist.” Todd said to the Senator, “you made an allegation there was widespread fraud and failed to offer specific evidence of that fraud but demanding an investigation on the grounds that there are allegations of widespread fraud. So essentially, you are the arsonist here.”

Johnson fired back at Todd, saying, “This fire was started when you completely ignored our investigation of Hunter Biden where Republicans and conservatives don’t trust the mainstream media, and that’s what has destroyed the credibility of the media.”

“He called you an arsonist and said he had enough of hearing what you had to say there,” Smith noted, before citing an earlier interview she conducted with Law Professor Jonathan Turley who said that it was completely reasonable to ask these questions but what he is questioning is the timing of the commission. “Why do this now?” Smith asked. “Why not look at this bigger picture down the road to make sure that we ensure the integrity of our elections for the new tour, considering we’re days away from that certification?”

“We should probably do both,” Johnson replied. “Right now, we have this issue in front of us as to whether or not certify electors for certain states that really did not follow the election rules laid down by their state legislators and constitutional issue as well. What we’re saying is let’s delay accepting a particular state’s electors until we actually investigate what the issues are in that particular state.”

Johnson then turned to make a dig at Todd. “It is pretty offensive and unprofessional of a broadcaster Chuck Todd to be accusing me of being an arsonist when the fact of the matter is it’s the news media that carried the Democrats’ water,” he said. “They’re the ones that listen to the false reports of Russian collusion with Trump campaign, carried the Democrat waters for a couple of years,” he said. “Never heard them apologize and call it an assault on our democracy dangerous.”

Johnson would do well to read the final report put forth by the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee, which found ample evidence of coordination between Russian operatives and Trump campaign officials surrounding the 2016 election.

Watch above via Fox News.

