Sen. Sherrod Brown: ‘We Have a President Who’s a Racist’

Sen. Sherrod Brown laid out the reasons he believes President Donald Trump is a “racist” in an interview Sunday.

The Ohio Democrat appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press to discuss the controversy surrounding Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and a racist photo discovered on his yearbook page, reiterating his call for the fellow Democrat to resign.

“This country hasn’t dealt well with issues of race,” Brown told anchor Chuck Todd. “I mean, we have a president who’s a racist.”

“Let me pause you there — you believe in his heart he’s a racist?” Todd asked.

“I don’t know what ‘in his heart’ means,” replied Brown, who is mulling a 2020 run for president. He noted Trump’s long embrace of birtherism, the conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States: “I know he built his political career knowing what he was doing in questioning the legitimacy and the birthplace of the president of the United States.”

“There have been all kinds of news reports about what he did early in his career on housing,” Brown continued. “Charlottesville was only a symptom, and a more public viewing and outing, if you will, of the president’s views about race.”

“We know the president doesn’t tell the truth frequently. We know he lies frequently. And we know his racist comments and background,” he added.

Watch above, via NBC.

