Sen. Tim Scott Slams Biden For Not Hailing ‘Genius’ of Trump Covid Response: ‘The Vitriol of the Public Forum Leaves No Room For Civility’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) slammed President Joe Biden for giving what he viewed as insufficient credit to former President Donald Trump’s “genius” response to the coronavirus pandemic.

America’s Newsroom anchor Bill Hemmer mentioned a line from Biden’s speech to Scott and asked for his reaction.

“Here is the line that stuck out to me last night: He said we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked,” said Hemmer. “Denials for days, weeks, then months. He wasn’t talking about Wuhan, wasn’t talking about Beijing. He was talking about the Trump White House and Operation Warp Speed. What did you think of that, Senator?”

“Unbelievable, to be honest with you,” replied Scott. “Let’s take a look back at 2020. It was NBC News that said they had to fact check President Trump who said we would have a vaccine within a year. They said it would take a miracle. What did President Trump produce? A miracle.”

Scott credited Operation Warp Speed with providing more than a million doses of the vaccine per day when Biden’s term began, and criticized his goal of 100 million doses in the first 100 days as “underwhelming.”

“Thank God for the genius of the Trump Administration who delivered 300 million doses ready to be put in arms on day one,” said Scott.

“It wouldn’t be that hard to acknowledge the successes of all these people who are involved, right?” asked Martha MacCallum, noting that Biden “ran on a platform of bringing people together, of healing.”

“I can’t help but think what the reaction would be across America if he stepped in front of that podium and said let’s give credit where credit is due,” she continued. “So many Americans were involved in this great effort.”

The vitriol of the public forum leaves no room for civility,” Scott responded. “President Biden, who ran on this kumbaya, bring America together. The policies have divided people. We have seen nothing that leads to the coalition of Americans working together under his administration. We’ve seen the exact opposite. A tribal America is not an America together. We have to focus our attention on what’s best for the nation as a whole.”

Scott also criticized the recent Covid relief bill, which received zero Republican votes, pointing out the five relief bills passed in 2020 with bipartisan support, calling the latest bill “a relief package that has more to do with a payment plan for Progressives than it does Covid relief for America.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]