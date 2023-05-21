Despite the litany of health concerns gravitating around Dianne Feinstein (CA), her fellow Democratic senator, Jack Reed (RI), argued that she can continue to serve now that she has returned to Congress.

Fox News’ Shannon Bream interviewed Reed on Sunday and asked about Feinstein’s “confusion” and recurring questions from Democrats about her capacity to serve. Bream pointed out that Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter (CA) proposed that legislation should be drafted to address “infirm” lawmakers who can no longer carry out their duties. (Porter, it should be noted, is running to replace Feinstein in the 2024 election.)

Bream asked Senator Reed “What do you say to those critics who say it’s unfair to have someone in office simply because they would vote your way if they maybe struggling with physical or mental issues?”

Reed answered by saluting Feinstein’s “remarkable” legacy. And while he acknowledged her medical issues, the Rhode Island Democrat claimed, “she still is able to summon the energy and the concentration to come to vote.”

“I think she deserves the opportunity to make a decision about her career,” Reed added. I had the opportunity to serve with Strom Thurmond, who was 100 years old when he retired. And some people back then who were saying he should go, but not with the same kind of intensity today. Again, I think this is something that Senator Feinstein should consider and make a decision.”

Recent reports about Feinstein’s mental state have given breath to new questions about her apparent cognitive decline. These concerns were punctuated by New York Times report describing how Feinstein’s health conditions are worse than what her office has publicly disclosed about her sickness with shingles.

Watch above via Fox News Sunday.

