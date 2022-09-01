Serena Williams Credits Tiger Woods For US Open Comeback: ‘One of the Main Reasons That I’m Still Playing’

Retiring tennis star Serena Williams credits golf legend, Tiger Woods, for helping her return to the sport after her victorious Wednesday night match at the US Open.

During her press conference following her win against #2 ranked Anett Kontaveit, Williams spoke about her support system and decision to return to the US Open in her last hurrah before retirement.

In the clip circulating Twitter via The Recount, Williams revered Woods as the main reason she decided to jump back into the competition, her first since 2020, having withdrawn from the 2021 tournament with a torn hamstring.

Serena Williams says Tiger Woods is “one of the main reasons” she came back to play in the U.S. Open: “We were like, ‘OK, we can do this together.'” pic.twitter.com/vonjCW4fx7 — The Recount (@therecount) September 1, 2022

She said, “He’s one of the main — one of the reasons I’m here, one of the main reasons I’m still playing. We talked a lot and he was really trying to get me motivated and there’s a few people, but, you know, he was — we were like, ‘Okay, we can do this together.’ You know?”

“It was good cause it was like, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I just lost and I just — so many questions. And when you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he’s Tiger Woods,” she added.

“It just was really helpful to get clarity,” Williams concluded.

Woods was in attendance for the Wednesday night match between Williams and Kontaveit alongside A-list celebrities like Zendaya, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Williams will be advancing to the third round of the US Open against Ajla Tomljanovic, set to begin on Friday.

Tiger loving Serena’s performance 🎾 pic.twitter.com/olJxaCNCVR — PointsBet AU (@PointsBet_AU) September 1, 2022

Listen above via The Recount on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com