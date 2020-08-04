<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon roasted President Donald Trump for his threat to ban TikTok, a popular social media app and home to many Generation Z dancers. Meyers guessed that he doesn’t even know what the app is while Fallon questioned whether he’s the president or the preacher from Footloose who outlawed dancing.

Before mocking Trump for banning the social media app, Meyers went off on Jared Kushner for his “evil” and “stupid” coronavirus plan.

According to a Vanity Fair report, a member of Kushner’s team suggested shelving a national testing plan in the Spring because only blue states were being hit hard by the virus at the time — noting it would be an effective strategy to blame Democratic governors for the pandemic.

“I guess it’s not surprising to learn that Jared Kushner is a sociopath,” Meyers said. “I mean, look at him. He looks like Hannibal Lecter in a CW reboot of Silence of the Lambs.”

The host later noted that amid a global pandemic and a failing economy, the president decided to “unilaterally ban a social media app” — starting a feud with the dog who dances to Taylor Swift in the process.

“I’m almost certain Trump has no idea what TikTok is. I’m betting TikTok was one of the answers he wrote on his cognitive test,” Meyers joked.

He later guessed that Trump is looking to ban Candy Crush next, joking that the Jelly Queen and Cupcake Carl are criminals coming into the U.S. and that Joe Biden doesn’t have what it takes to stop them or the bubble gum troll.

“Trump doesn’t know anything about TikTok, and he doesn’t actually care — he just says stuff like this because it’s his favorite thing to do,” Meyers added before making a joke about his 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner speech.

“He loves to stand on the White House lawn next to a giant whirring helicopter and shout empty pronouncements at reporters because it makes him feel like he’s actually the president and not just some soulless husk who fell ass-backward into a job he wasn’t qualified for because some dummy made fun of him at a dinner once.”

Fallon similarly mocked the president for banning TikTok — joking that the “real national security threat” is the “Chinese government knowing which Americans can and can’t dance.”

“I am sure it has everything to do with national security and nothing to do with the TikTok teens who sabotaged his Tulsa rally,” Fallon added.

The host then noted that Trump is overseeing a deal between Microsoft and the current Chinese owner of the app, ByteDance Ltd.

“Trump gave Microsoft 45 days to make a deal, although they’ll spend the first 44 days clicking ‘remind me tomorrow,’” he quipped. “It’s a big day for the three TikTok fans that also love Excel spreadsheets.”

Fallon pointed out that China already has the possibility to spy on our phones, cars, TVs, and even refrigerators — joking that TikTok is where he draws the line.

“What is he doing? Is he the president of the United States or the preacher from Footloose?” Fallone added. “At first Trump was confused because he thought TikTok was the name of 60 Minutes.”

