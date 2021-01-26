Seth Meyers Brutally Taunts Rudy Giuliani For His $1.3 Billion Lawsuit: He Can’t Even ‘Afford Hair Dye’

Seth Meyers went after Rudy Giuliani on Monday’s Late Night, taunting the lawyer for getting sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems.

Following months of baseless voter fraud claims, many of which directly attacked Dominion, the voting systems company filed a lawsuit claiming Giuliani carried out a disinformation campaign against them.

The suit also alleges that Giuliani’s assertions about the company prompted Donald Trump supporters to launch shockingly graphic death threats at Dominion employees.

“Good thing he’s a vampire because he’ll have to spend the rest of his life working it off,” Meyers joked. “He doesn’t have any money, remember how he couldn’t afford hair dye and just rubbed typewriter ribbon on his head?”

The host quipped it’s normally a joke when people talking about being sued for a billion dollars, adding, “But when you sue them for $1.3 billion, you start to think, ‘Oh, they might have some evidence.’”

After jeering at Giuliani’s mammoth suit, the host went after other members of the GOP, noting that many have still failed to denounce Trump’s false election fraud claims.

“The Republican party has learned nothing and still has not changed,” he said. “It’s still the party that elected Donald Trump and stood by him as he attempted to foment sedition.”

