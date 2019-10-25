Late Night host Seth Meyers performed a meticulous comedic autopsy of the “flailing” spin Republicans have tried in defense of President Donald Trump’s abrupt abandonment of the Kurds in Syria and the deepening impeachment inquiry engulfing the White House.

In his “Closer Look” segment, Meyers ran through a litany of recent GOP excuses offered up to defend the president.

Meyers’ first target was Trump himself, who cited anonymous praise of his handling of the US withdrawal from Syria that has so far coincided with hundreds of Kurdish casualties, alleged war crimes by Turkey, and more than 100 ISIS prisoners escaping.

“Today’s announcement validates our course of action with Turkey that only a couple of weeks ago was scorned and now people are saying, ‘Wow, what a great outcome. Congratulations,'” Trump said in a clip.

“No one is saying that,” Meyers shot back. “Any time Trump says ‘people are saying,’ those people do not exist. Trump is using ‘people are saying,’ the same way guys use ‘My friend has a problem when they ask their doctors for Cialis.'”

Later, Meyers pilloried the right-wing redoubt of Trump hagiography, Fox News, calling out primetime host Sean Hannity for a particularly creative excuse for Trump soliciting Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

“The problem for the Republicans is that the facts are so clear that there’s nothing they can say or do to defend them,” Meyers said. “For example, those words Trump said on the phone call, ‘I would like you to do us a favor,’ would seem like a classic quid pro quo, but this week, Trump booster Sean Hannity tried out a new, even dumber defense: ‘It’s not a crime because that’s just how Trump talks.'”

“That’s your argument?!” Meyers said, stunned. “That saying ‘do us a favor’ to a foreign leader is equivalent to you saying ‘you know?'”

“It doesn’t mean he’s a criminal,” Meyer said, trying out Hannity’s logic. “That’s just how he talks…also, he’s a criminal.”

“Republicans have also tried insisting that there was no quid pro quo because the quo in this case would be the military aid Trump was holding up and it would only be a quid pro quo if Ukraine knew that aid was being delayed,” Meyers explained, before playing a clip of Rep. John Ratcliffe claiming this past week that no one has proven the Ukrainians were aware the military aid had been withheld before it was ultimately released in mid-September

“That’s how dumb these guys are. They’ve gone from ‘There was no quid pro quo,’ to ‘There was a quid pro but no quo.’ Soon, they’re going to try, ‘There was a quid, and there was a quo, but we’re definitely not pros.'”

When Meyers noted that even that claim was proven false, he mocked the absurd new defense put forward by Trump’s former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, that “abuse of power is not a crime.”

“Yeah. It is.” Meyers corrected, to laughter.

Watch the video above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]