Seth Meyers Goes OFF on ‘Grotesque and Sociopathic’ Trump for Ignoring Record Coronavirus Deaths

On Thursday’s Late Night, Seth Meyers seemed particularly fed up with the obstacle course this year has thrown at us, as this week may have just been too “shocking, devastating, and unbearable” for him to handle.

Beginning by informing his viewers that the coronavirus outbreak took 3,000 lives on Wednesday — a new incredibly grim new milestone — Meyers later tore into President Donald Trump for being “too busy live-tweeting Fox News and trying get the results of an election he lost overturned” to notice.

“We’re in the midst of a national calamity unlike anything most of us have seen in our lifetimes,” Meyers said. “It’s an ongoing emergency with over 200,000 new cases every day and 100,000 Americans in the hospital as we speak.”

The host then went after the nation’s “sick, depraved, and sadistic” leaders for abandoning American citizens throughout the pandemic.

“Republicans spent over $7 million in two and half years investigating four American deaths in Benghazi in order to, by their own admission, drag down Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers,” Meyers added. “But when you bring up Covid, they act like it’s a new TikTok trend they’ve never heard of before.”

All though Meyers went in on the GOP and the “grotesque and sociopathic Trump administration,” Democrats did not get off easy either, as the host blasted their “confusing” lockdown measures and their hypocritical habit of breaking their own pandemic rules.

Meyers noted the devastation the coronavirus has wreaked in the United States before playing a clip of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) lamenting the government’s failure to help those in need while billionaires continue to get tax breaks. “That’s crap. That’s wrong,” Bernie added.

“The richest country on earth should have a political system that sees the dire situation we’re in—3,000 dead in a day, 100,000 hospitalized, millions facing eviction, unemployment, and hunger—and rushes to do something about it,” Meyers added, pointing out that instead, the country has Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]