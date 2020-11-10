Seth Meyers Roasts Tucker Carlson, Right Wing Response to Trump’s Loss: They Want to ‘Blow Up Our Democracy’

Seth Meyers celebrated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory on Monday night before brutality roasting the right-wing response to President Donald Trump’s loss — focusing on Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Before addressing Fox News hosts and pundits and their immediate reactions to the election results, the host noted the festivities that occurred around the world this weekend.

“You know you were a bad president when people were celebrating an old white centrist like he was the sunset at Burning Man,” Meyers joked. “Did [Biden] win an election or the World Cup? Did those people vote for Biden, or did they just pull down a statue of Saddam?”

Meyers then pointed to those who were not as happy about Trump’s failed reelection bid, starting with Carlson.

Last week, Carlson mocked Biden for being a “hologram” of the man he once was in the 1980s — quipping that he’s been “designed to mimic the behavior of a non-threatening political candidate.”

“These people seek absolute sameness. Total uniformity,” Carlson added. “You’re happy with your corner coffee shop—they want to make you drink Starbucks every day from now until forever, no matter how it tastes.”

Meyers pointed out that Biden has only been the president-elect for two days, and Fox News is already mocking him for being a hologram.

“Can you imagine what it’s going to be like when Biden’s actually in office if Republicans hang on to control the Senate? Who knows if they’ll even let him have a cabinet?” Meyers asked. “Sean Hannity will probably accuse Biden of building a [George] Soros-funded Amtrak station on the moon.”

“And I’m sorry, when is the Starbucks for liberals myth gonna die?” Meyers added. “Are we supposed to believe Tucker only drinks campfire coffee out of a prospector’s tin mug?”

In addition to the hosts, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) have failed to acknowledge Biden’s win, and pundits such as Ari Fleisher, George W. Bush’s former White House Press Secretary, claimed we should give Trump time to “absorb” the news before he concedes.

Meyers pointed to the irony of the situation: Those who used to mock “liberal tears” and wear t-shirts that said “F*ck your feelings,” are now melting down.

They “need a warm blanket and a cup of Earl Grey tea to cope with losing a presidential election,” Meyers joked before bring up a somber thought:

“Even though Trump himself might be on his way out, the deep rot that the rise has exposed within our political system isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It runs through the veins of the Republican party, which is why Trump was thoroughly and overwhelming repudiated.”

“The president and virtually the entire Republican party are engaged in an attempt to delegitimize the election and blow up our democracy,” he added. “Clearly, the deep rot in our political system and the conservative movement exposed by Trump’s rise is not going away any time soon. He is not unique—and fixing that will require bold, systemic change.”

