Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) appeared on CNN Wednesday to defend his accusation that President Donald Trump had been “treasonous” after reports about Russia providing bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops.

During a call with reporters earlier Wednesday, Moulton said of the Russia bounty reports, “If I led my Marines into an ambush because I didn’t bother to read the intelligence report I was given that said we would get ambushed there, I wouldn’t be tweeting that it wasn’t my fault because I didn’t read the report, I would be in prison.”

He added, “If this is not treason then I don’t know what is.”

On CNN, Jake Tapper opened by asking, “You said today the way President Trump has handled the entire controversy is ‘treasonous.’ Obviously treason is one of the worst crimes anyone can commit against their country. How is this treasonous?”

“It’s aiding and abetting our enemy,” Moulton said. “Russia is our enemy. The Taliban is an enemy of the United States. And what the president has done with his complicit silence, with his undebatable dereliction of duty in refusing to take action to protect our troops is absolutely aiding our enemy.”

Tapper followed up by saying intel agencies are still “investigating whether or not these bounties can be pinpointed on any specific attack,” and asked, “Are you confident placing that level of blame on intelligence that is not yet verified?”

“I’m confident with everything we know,” Moulton responded. “Jake, intelligence is never a hundred percent. OK? We didn’t have 100 percent certainty that Osama bin Laden was in that compound in Pakistan when President Obama made the command decision to take him out. If I, as a platoon commander received a report my platoon might get ambushed, that perhaps would get blown up by a mine, and I failed to say, ‘well, we should take mine-resistant vehicles,’ perhaps I said it’s not a hundred percent so we’re just going to go out on foot, and my platoon got blown up, I wouldn’t be on Twitter defending myself. I would be in prison.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]