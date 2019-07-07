Seth Moulton Rips Military Recruiting Message in July 4th Speech Because Trump Dodged Vietnam

Massachusetts Congressman and ostensible Democratic presidential candidate Seth Moulton ripped President Donald Trump‘s plea for Americans to join the military, when Trump himself avoided service in Vietnam.

On Sunday morning’s edition of ABC News’ This Week with George Stephanopoulos, host Martha Raddatz aired a pre-taped interview in which she asked Moulton for his take on Trump’s “Salute to America” speech.

“I think that Trump believes that by saluting the troops and saluting the flag today, it makes up for his unwillingness to do so when it actually matters,” Moulton said. “You know, his unwillingness to answer the call to go to Vietnam, his unwillingness to confront Putin. That’s what real service to the country is, is making a sacrifice to do the right thing for others and Trump doesn’t understand that at all.”

“But President Trump used that speech to call others to service,” Raddatz said, and played a clip of Trump’s speech in which he said “To young Americans across our country, now is your chance to join our military and make a truly great statement in life. And you should do it.”

“Quite something, coming from someone who refused to do it himself,” Moulton said.

“Do you give the president any room to say he’s grown, he’s grown to appreciate the military, he’s learned from whatever he did in the past?” Raddatz asked.

“I’d love to be able to say that about the president because it would be good for America,” Moulton said, adding “But if that were true, then he would act presidential in conducting our foreign policy. He wouldn’t continue to put our troops at risk by threatening war with Iran, by failing to stand up to Russia. We need a commander in chief who does the right thing for the country. He’s not keeping America safe, which is something that I’ve spent the majority of my career doing.”

Trump did manage to avoid contracting a sexually transmitted disease, which he has frequently described as his own “personal Vietnam.”

