‘Shame On You!’ Whoopi Goldberg Goes OFF on Newspaper for Releasing Uvalde Shooting Footage

Whoopi Goldberg tore into the Austin American-Statesman for leaking parts of the 77-minute surveillance video they obtained from Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde shooting.

Goldberg offered her unrestrained disgust for the newspaper on Wednesday as The View was about to discuss the edited 4-minute clip that the Statesman released. Uvalde city officials say they intended to release the video on Sunday, and Goldberg called it “indefensible” and “thoughtless” for the Statesman to have leaked it early.

The Austin American statesman newspaper just leaked video that we’re not going to show you of the Uvalde police officers standing down for 77 minutes as the shooter shot 19 students and 2 teachers. Now many parents of victims are outraged. This was released, but the paper is defending their decision. I find it indefensible. I’m sorry. You forgot that attached to all those sounds are people’s children, and you didn’t have to do this. They were going to see this video on Sunday. You did not have to release this video and leak it. I think it’s appalling and you should be ASHAMED of yourselves for doing that, for being THOUGHTLESS about the parents who have to relive this every day because it’s on television! Every time you turn around, you got to see it, you know! And I don’t know if you guys over at that newspaper have kids, but shame on you! I know it doesn’t mean anything coming from me, but [gestures spitting] shame on you!

Goldberg made her comments as the video continues to draw massive outrage as it shows police officers in the Robb Elementary hallway failing to take immediate, meaningful action to stop the shooter who left 19 children and 2 adults dead. The video’s release was condemned by the Uvalde City Council, even as town residents demanded to know why they were angrier about the leak than the cops who stood around for over an hour while the massacre continued.

