Shannon Bream’s New Faith-Based Book, Published By Fox News, is a NYT Best Seller

The Women of the Bible Speak, by Fox News anchor Shannon Bream, is officially a New York Times best seller.

Since its initial publication on March 30, Women of the Bible Speak has shot to the top of the Times’ “Advice, How-To & Miscellaneous” best seller list, selling more than 100,000 copies. It has also broken records for first-week sales in 2021, outperforming every non-fiction and advice book in launch week sales, according to a statement from Fox News.

The Fox News at Night anchor and chief legal correspondent’s book also generated more than 50,000 preorders seven advanced reprints before it went on sale, and topped Amazon’s Best Seller and Hot New Releases lists ahead of its publication date.

“It’s incredibly heartening to see people connecting with the message of faith and hope in this book,” Bream told Mediaite. “It was an enormous encouragement to me while writing it, full of God’s promises and compassion.”

Women of the Bible Speak “opens up the lives of sixteen of these Biblical women, arranging them into pairs and contrasting their journeys,” according to a summary from Fox News Books. “In broadening each woman’s individual story, Shannon offers us a deeper understanding of each, and wisdom and insights that can transform our lives today.”

The book is the second one released under Fox News Books, the newly-established publishing arm of Fox News Media. The first was Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes by Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth. That book also topped best seller lists when it was released in November 2020.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said that the success of Fox News Books “perfectly illustrates the power of FOX News Media. We are deeply connected to our audience and proud to deliver more of the content they clearly desire across all of our key platforms.”

Fox News announced a three-book publishing deal with HarperCollins in October, along with the launch of Fox News Books. While there’s no word yet on when the third book will be released, or which Fox personality will be behind it, the book will likely be a success. Books by Fox News personalities, ranging from news anchors like Bret Baier to analysts like Dana Perino to opinion hosts like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Jeanine Pirro, have all landed on best seller lists, and its likely that the Fox News audience — which has made the network the most-watched cable news network for 19 consecutive years — will enthusiastically embrace whatever comes next.

Marisa Sarnoff was a researcher for Fox News from 2015-2020.

