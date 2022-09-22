Sharon Osbourne Wanted to Say ‘F*ck You’ to Her CBS Co-Hosts When They Accused Her of Racism On Air

Former Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne did not mince words about her experience at the CBS daytime show in a new Fox Nation docuseries.

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, which premieres Sept. 26, features Osbourne reflecting on her career — including the intense end of her time at CBS.

Osbourne left the show in March 2021 after defending Piers Morgan’s blistering criticism of the Oprah interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I’m just going to say what I’m going to say. This is a two-hour trash-a-thon of our royal family, of the monarchy, of everything the queen has worked so hard for, and it’s all being done as Prince Philip lies in hospital,” said Morgan the day after the interview. “They trash everybody. They basically make out the entire royal family [are] a bunch of white supremacists by dropping this race bombshell. They didn’t name which one it was. They just throw it out there, so it can be any member of the royal family.”

Osbourne defended Morgan amid the backlash he received.

“I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth,” she tweeted.

On The Talk, she stood by her defense of Morgan as her co-hosts accused her of racism. She said that Morgan is not racist and neither is she. After CBS — which aired the Oprah interview — issued a statement condemning her, she resigned from The Talk.

Following her ouster, reports dropped accusing Osbourne of racism behind the scenes of the CBS show.

Reflecting on that moment, Osbourne said in her Fox Nation series: “I wanted to look into the camera and say ‘Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, and CBS take that. But I couldn’t do that.”

“Can you imagine if I’d have done that, what it would’ve done?” she said. “It would’ve been suicidal for me to do that, but that’s what was inside me. And I honestly wanted to say, ‘CBS go fuck yourselves.”

She also recalled the aftermath of that episode.

“As soon as the show was over, I said I want Heather Gray the showrunner and the other showrunner Kristin Matthews. And they all put us in some office room. I was like: ‘If you want me out, just fucking tell me. ‘Who told you to do this to me, and Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews were crying, and Sheryl’s rocking back and forth, still crying, and I’m like: ‘why are you all crying” You all did this to me! Why did you do it?’ And they’re going…And I’m like what does this mean?” said Osbourne, referring to those three pointing upward.

Osbourne again defended Morgan.

“Piers isn’t a racist, has never written anything that’s racist, has never said anything that’s racist,” she said. “And because you don’t agree with somebody, they could be an alien. They could be purple, pink or blue. If you don’t agree with them, you don’t agree with them. That’s all.”

“He was branded a racist and because I supported him, I was branded a racist,” added Osbourne.

Osbourne expressed nothing but contempt for CBS.

She added, “They said to me at one point, ‘You’re not repentant enough. And we don’t believe that you can repent for what you’ve done.’ I’m like: ‘What’s this? Am I in fucking church? Can’t do it, so go fuck yourselves.”

Osbourne expressed no regrets for how she felt.

“I’ll stand by what I did. Yes, I fucking swore. Yes I stood up for myself,” she said. “Yes I told the lawyers at CBS, ‘Don’t fucking talk to me this way. You don’t know me. You don’t know anything.”

“I had this anger within me for CBS. You’ve planted the seed, now I have to live with this,” she added. “Cause once you plant the seed that someone’s a racist, whether you are or you aren’t, that lives with you.”

Finally, Osbourne recalled the death threats against her.

On social media, I had all these nut case, you know, threatening me, said they were going to come in the night, cut my throat, cut my husband’s throat, cut my animals up, and all these death threats. I had some people that supported me so much and they started to get harassed on their social. And I told everybody, “Please don’t do this because you’re going to be harassed. It’s not worth it. It’s not worth the pain.” And then they started on my kids’ social media and then they started on Ozzie. And it’s like, “Hey. Mm-mm. He’s had enough fucking stress for the last three years of his life.” And they’re picking on him.

