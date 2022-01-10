Former Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) appeared to lose interest and veered off-script in a segment on Fox’s Outnumbered Monday, in which actor Leonardo DiCaprio was being called out for hypocrisy on climate change.

Fox anchor Harris Faulkner was the first panelist to show disinterest in DiCaprio’s apparent hypocrisy for being on a superyacht while at the same being an outspoken advocate for sustainable living as a means to fight climate change.

“I don’t care what he says, I don’t care,” Faulkner said. “I don’t care and I can vote with my feet and never see it another Leo Dicaprio movie. I have that choice, I don’t care what he says.”

Co-host Emily Compagno, who was leading the segment, then tried to get back on track and asked Chaffetz to weigh in on DiCaprio’s “performative activism,” asking doesn’t DiCaprio’s behavior “take everyone back two steps?”

Chaffetz, also not seeming to care much about what DiCaprio’s messaging on climate change, responded, “Yeah, I just keep looking at that picture and I’m like, ‘Hey Leo, shave those pits, will you?’ Don’t show it again, shave those pits. Come on man, do us all a favor.”

“This segment went in a whole different direction than I expected,” Compagno interjected.

Harris jumped back in and ended the segment, “How can you care about somebody who is not a science? Like he’s not a scientist, like why do we care what he thinks about anything having to do with the climate. He clearly doesn’t believe it, because he doesn’t live like he does.”

