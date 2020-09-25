Brianna Keilar pushed back hard on Kayleigh McEnany Friday afternoon after the White House press secretary connected comments from the CNN news anchor to the shooting of two Louisville police officers.

“She is lying to Americans again,” Keilar said of McEnany.

Civil unrest turned violent Wednesday night after a grand jury only indicted one cop in the killing of Breonna Taylor, not for her death, but for shooting into a neighboring apartment — which was viewed as an outrageous injustice by many. As McEnany wrapped her Thursday briefing, she made a direct link between Keilar’s comments and the shooting of two police officers that happened during protests.

“You contrast his message with that of CNN’s Brianna Keilar, who said ‘I question the judgment of the Kentucky Attorney general saying that mob justice is not justice. We know that this is very loaded language.’ That’s an appalling statement from Brianna Keilar at CNN, and what is outrageous about this take is that mob justice is not justice,” McEnany said, then added “Hours later, after this comment was made on CNN, two police officers were shot.”

“This is not justice, this has nothing to do with politics, it has everything to do with the value of human life and the safety and security of our American cities,” McEnany continued, then recited a list of recent incidents of violence against police. McEnany called those incidents “outrageous,” then added “And the words of CNN and of Brianna Keilar are outrageous, irresponsible, and we should never hear statements like that followed by, hours later, two police officers being shot.

Keilar opened her rebuttal by first providing and thoughtful and nuanced account of Breonna Taylor’s killing and why reasonable people are outraged at the apparent lack of justice for her death. She then drew a clear distinction between President Donald Trump “and those around him” who she sees as running cynical calculation of driving a wedge “between those who believe people should not shoot police and those who believe police should not kill unarmed black people.”

The CNN anchor then pivoted to Fox News — which she accused of “running episodes of violence on a loop” — and prime time host Tucker Carlson, who Keilar said “chummed the waters” with a segment he aired attacking her for the comments McEnany cited.

“Look at yourself in the mirror, CNN anchor. What are you doing? You know what you’re doing. You are encouraging violence,” Carlson said on his show. Keilar made a point to note that Fox News lawyers recently had a defamation suit dismissed because, according to the judge in the case, viewers of Carlson’s show “arrive with an appropriate amount of skepticism about the statements he makes.”

Keilar then turned back to McEnany. “She repeatedly lies to the American people,” Keilar said, before listing a series of examples in which the White House Press Secretary said things that proved to be untrue.

The CNN anchor concluded the fiery response by listing Trump’s false statements about the coronavirus — and McEnany’s defenses of those statements — as well as he recent celebration of violence against journalists.

Watch above via CNN.

