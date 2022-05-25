‘She Was So Sweet, Mr. Cooper’: Tearful Uvalde Father Tells CNN He Learned of Daughter’s Death from Her Blood-Soaked Friend

A young father in Uvalde, Texas found out his daughter was murdered Tuesday during a conversation with her blood-soaked friend.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday. Police say Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the building and carried out the worst school shooting in the state’s history.

The country only began to learn the names of some of the child victims Wednesday. One of them was 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, a fourth grader at the school.

The little girl was reportedly attempting to dial 9-1-1 on her mobile phone when Ramos executed her. She was an honor roll student who stayed out of trouble and looked after her three-year-old brother.

Wednesday evening, her father Angel Garza told CNN’s Anderson Cooper how he learned that she would never come home from school again. He said,

So when I arrived on the scene, they still had kids inside. They started bringing the kids out, and I was aiding assistance. One little girl was just covered in blood, head to toe, like I thought she was injured. I asked her what was wrong, and she said she’s ok. She was hysterical, saying that they shot her best friend. They killed her best friend, and she’s not breathing. That she was trying to call the cops. And I asked the little girl the name, and she– and she told me. She said “Amerie.”

“That’s how you learned?” Cooper asked the distraught father.

“She was so sweet, Mr. Cooper,” Garza said through tears. “She was the sweetest little girl who did nothing wrong. She listened to her mommy and dad. She always brushed her teeth. She was creative. She made things for us. She never got in trouble in school. Like, I just want to know what she did to be a victim.”

Angel Garza said he and Amerie’s mother have have told their son Zane his sister was killed.

“We’ve informed him that his sister is now with God and that, and that she will no longer be with us, and of course he just cried,” Angel Garza said. “I mean, he’s three years old, and this is emotional for him to even process. She just turned 10. Her birthday was on the 10th, May the 10th, two weeks ago.”

Watch above, via CNN.

