Fox News’ Shepard Smith spoke with John Roberts about President Donald Trump‘s comments to reporters this afternoon, including what he said about Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

In addition to his comments saying Jews who vote for Democrats are either ignorant or disloyal, Trump said of Tlaib, “All of a sudden she starts with tears. And I don’t buy it… for a second, because I’ve seen here in a very vicious mood at campaign rallies… I saw a woman that was violent and vicious and out of control.”

Smith noted how Roberts has been covering Washington for decades and asked, “I wonder if you’ve ever heard of a sitting president call a sitting member of Congress violent, vicious, and out of control?”

“I have not, Shep,” Roberts responded, “but I believe back in the 1800s you could probably find a number of cases of that happening.”

He recalled the infamous caning of Charles Sumner and remarked, “Maybe this is a return to the way things used to be. I don’t know, but it certainly is different than it has been the past few decades.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com