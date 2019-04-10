Shepard Smith Roasts Avenatti For Having His Jet Seized: He’ll Have to Uber Between CNN and MSNBC Now

Oh how the mighty have fallen.

Wednesday on Fox News, Shepard Smith roasted attorney Michael Avenatti during a report about the Feds seizing one of the lawyer’s more expensive toys.

“Michael Avenatti’s gonna start slumming it now,” Smith said, dryly. “Federal officials say they’ve just seized his $5 million jet.”

The plane — a Honda HA 420 — was a six-seat, twin engine business jet. Smith was particularly amused by one specific detail.

“The plane is known to be registered to, and I quote, ‘Passport 420,'” Smith said. “Passport meaning a way to get around, potentially, 420 often meaning … hmm … weed. But we don’t know, in this case.”

Smith, though, saved his best snark for last — even taking a jab at a couple of rivals in the process.

“We do know that trips between CNN and MSNBC will now require an Uber, as the jet is no more.”

