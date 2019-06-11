Fox News anchor Shepard Smith urged his viewers to read Robert Mueller’s report in its entirety on Tuesday, emphasizing that the special counsel did not exonerate President Donald Trump.

While covering the battle between House Democrats and the Justice Department over the Mueller report, Smith noted that the Russia investigation found multiple instances of potential obstruction on behalf of Trump, but that the special counsel followed DOJ guidelines in declining to prosecute the sitting president.

“Remember, in his 400-plus page report — that everyone in America should read, everyone — Robert Mueller laid out ten instances of apparent obstruction of justice, criminal obstruction of justice, potentially, by President Trump,” the Fox News anchor said. “The special counsel did not exonerate the president. They said if they could’ve they would’ve but they couldn’t so they didn’t.”

“Mueller explained that if he and his team had confidence that the president did not commit obstruction, they would have said so. He also said that under Justice Department guidelines, charging the president with a crime was never an option to him. He said the Constitution requires another process,” Smith continued, referring to Mueller’s suggestion that Congress take up his report.

The comments are a far cry from the opinion programming on Smith’s network. Primetime star Sean Hannity recently called the report “pure political garbage.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

