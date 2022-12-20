‘She’s Even Crazier Than I Am’: MSNBC Guest Puts Joy Reid in Stitches by Translating Boebert’s Dig at Greene

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank made MSNBC’s Joy Reid burst out laughing thanks to his comments about a public spat between controversial firebrand Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert (CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA).

On Monday, Boebert and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) were asked about Greene’s endorsement of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) as speaker when the Republicans retake the House in January. The move surprised some because Greene had been a longtime critic of McCarthy, whose aspirations are in doubt thanks to a revolt among a handful of House Republicans.

“I’m a fan of hers, I’m an admirer, but it’s not something we see the same on,” Gaetz replied.

“I’ve been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in,” Boebert responded before alluding to remarks Greene made four years ago. “I don’t believe in this, just like I don’t believe in Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers, and all of this.”

Before coming to Congress, Greene stated in a Facebook post in 2018 that wildfires could be caused by lasers from space. She suggested that the Rothschilds, a Jewish banking family could be behind the plot.

Despite popular belief that Greene said, “Jewish space lasers,” she did not actually use those words. Greene responded to Boebert by calling her comment “cheap.”

Talking about the spat on Tuesday’s edition of The ReidOut, the host said GOP has gone “lower.”

“Lower and lower,” Milbank replied. “And now we’re seeing Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz attacking Marjorie Taylor Greene over the Jewish space lasers. I mean, they’re saying, ‘Look, she’s even crazier than I am.’ So when you have a competition and when you keep invoking Jewish space lasers, I’m a little worried that Kevin McCarthy’s gonna get incinerated by one of those things.”

Reid broke out into a fit of laughter.

“I’m just thankful Herschel Walker didn’t enter that mix,” Reid responded after composing herself.

Watch above via MSNBC.

