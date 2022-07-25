During an appearance on The View Monday morning, Charlamagne tha God–the host of The Breakfast Club–shredded Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), pushing back against the notion that she is an American political hero.

Cheney has become a media darling in her efforts to expose the wrongdoings of former President Donald Trump while sitting on the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots of January 6th. The congresswoman has been vocal in her opposition to Trump, consistently arguing that his rhetoric and behavior are dangerous to democracy.

Charlamagne is also not one to shy away from publicly declaring his political opinions. Recently, the radio host argued that the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade resulted from “cowardice and inaction” from Democrats. Charlamagne often interviews politicians and high-profile candidates for public office, never holding back from pressing them on difficult and revealing questions.

When Charlamagne joined The View on Monday, host Ana Navarro noted that the group had been discussing Cheney, someone she views as “a profile in courage,” asking him how he feels about her.

“Liz Cheney?” Charlamagne questioned in surprise.

“How do you see her?” repeated Navarro.

Charlamagne replied smugly, “None of those things.”

“Some people see her as a hero in today’s politics,” noted Navarro.

To which the radio host replied with a blunt “no.”

Charlamagne then ripped into Cheney, saying, “She was complicit for four years,” continuing, “when you ride with Donald Trump on damn near everything for four years, I don’t think you can be considered a hero.”

“Not to mention after January 6th, she voted against the John Lewis voting rights bill,” Charlamagne argued.

The Democrat-backed voting rights bill being referenced, The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, was passed in 2021, but Cheney voted against it. She received criticism for this action after having voted to impeach Trump following the events of January 6th.

Charlamagne continued to call out Cheney, adding “You can’t tell me you’re standing up for democracy when you won’t even vote to preserve the cornerstone of democracy which is voting.”

“No. She’s not a hero,” the radio host concluded to a round of applause from the audience.

Watch above via ABC.

