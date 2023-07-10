‘She’s Unbelievable’: Fox & Friends Goes to Bat for Casey DeSantis After MSNBC Panel Calls Her ‘America’s Karen’

Fox & Friends went up to bat for Casey DeSantis in response to the MSNBC panel that demeaned the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) as “America’s Karen.”

On Monday, Fox & Friends took time to recap Governor DeSantis’ interview with Maria Bartiromo and his effort to shrug off his less-than-stellar 2024 presidential campaign launch. From there, Ainsley Earhardt cast her attention toward the news outlets that have labeled Casey DeSantis as “Walmart Melania” or “America’s Karen.”

“It’s not that degrading,” Earhardt argued. “It’s not an insult. I love Melania. I think she is beautiful. And I love Walmart. So, yeah. Just everyday people.”

Brian Kilmeade also sang the praises of Mrs. DeSantis while recommending she stick with her efforts on the parent’s rights movement.

“She is going to bat for moms and parents. She should say ‘Guilty as charged. That’s my message on education,'” Kilmeade said. “That’s her focus, and she is unbelievably eloquent behind the microphone. Even for a brocaster I think she is extraordinary, and she is great partner to the governor who wants to be president. People look at a candidate and they look at the spouse, too. Just like they look at a running mate whether you like it or not.”

The compliments continued as Earhardt praised Mrs. DeSantis again as “a mother” and a “hard worker.”

“She’s unbelievable,” Kilmeade agreed as the panel wondered if her husband or any of his fellow Republicans will ever be able to step out of Donald Trump’s shadow.

Watch above via Fox News.

