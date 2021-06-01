‘Shocked, SHOCKED, I Say!’ Maddow Mocks Manchin for Being Surprised GOP Blocked 1/6 Commission

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had a very amused reaction to Senator Joe Manchin criticizing Republicans over the 1/6 commission.

Prior to the vote on the commission, Manchin expressed hope enough Republicans would vote for it, dismissing another question about his opposition to killing the filibuster.

Not enough Republicans supported it. Manchin reacted with a statement saying, “Choosing to put politics and political elections above the health of our democracy is unconscionable. And the betrayal of the oath we each take is something they will have to live with.”

Maddow briefly referenced the veiled shot President Joe Biden took at Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema before bringing up that reaction.

“Senator Joe Manchin professes to be shocked — SHOCKED, I say! — that Republicans last week would not even vote for a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol on January 6th,” she said.

“I’m shocked that he’s shocked,” Maddow continued.

Whether that has awakened Senator Joe Manchin to the fact that Republicans are — if they’re not going to support a bipartisan investigation into what happened on January 6th when their own workplace was attacked, perhaps that will awaken Senator Manchin to the fact that Republicans aren’t going to support voting rights either or infrastructure or anything else for that matter. We’ll see if he’s awakened to that reality as well. That remains to be seen.

