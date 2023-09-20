‘Sh*t, Hellish, Crooked, Sucks’: CNN Abby Phillip Reads List of Words Americans Most Commonly Associate With Politics

CNN Primetime host Abby Phillip read out a long list of words most commonly used to describe the current state of politics in the United States, on Tuesday, with the list including some explicit entries.

“Pew asked Americans to describe the state of the United States’ politics in just one word, and I want you to listen to some of the most common responses,” said Phillip on her show before adding, “I have to warn you here, some of these are not kid-friendly.”

Phillip then spent nearly a minute listing off the words:

Divisive, chaos, corrupt, messy, crazy, bad, sad, dysfunctional, broken, disgusting, ridiculous, petty, partisan, embarrassing, hypocrisy, shit, hellish, crooked, sucks, fractured, circus, liars, joke, self centered, crap, nasty, toxic, deceit, farcical, convoluted, rigged, combative, dumpster fire, aggressive, extreme, poor, disaster, disgrace, unproductive, and, well, effed.

The CNN host concluded, “No repeats there, and only one response can be considered a positive adjective, and that was, quote, ‘good.’ Well, it’s hard to argue with many of those descriptions since next week, the government may shut down again.”

According to Pew Research, “divisive” and “corrupt” were the two most commonly used words to describe “the current state of politics,” with just 2% of Americans using positive words.

The study also found that just 4% of Americans considered the U.S. political system to be “working extremely or very well,” while a mere 16% said they trusted the government “always or most of the time.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com