President Donald Trump railed against impeachment in comments to reporters at his Florida resort on Tuesday, after holding a Christmas teleconference with military members.

Trump said it’s up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell how to handle the impeachment trial, but claimed House Democrats “treated us very unfairly.”

“They didn’t give us due process,” he continued, before attacking Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA): “They would leak selectively with the sick corrupt politician named Schiff.”

He proceeded to refer to the FBI officials that started the Russia investigation as “dirty cops” who were “spying” on his campaign: “We had dirty cops, we have people spying on my campaign. They did terrible things. The likes of which have never been done in the history of our country.

“It’s very sad. All right. Have a good time, everybody. Merry Christmas.”

