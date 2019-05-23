On Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show Thursday night, some twisted booker decided to set up a debate on President Donald Trump’s record with African Americans between two minds: Harvard philosophy professor Dr. Cornel West in one corner; in the other, Candace Owens.

Owens — whose intellectual evolution saw her go from mocking Trump’s penis size to frequent appearances on Infowars to most recently declaring the real problem with Adolf Hitler was his globalism — was on to represent the case that Trump has benefited the African American community.

West disagreed, though he gave Trump credit for his economic numbers. “The statistics certainly look good through a narrow lens,” West said, though he lamented “grotesque wealth inequality.”

“The problem is though, my dear sister, the president has a language that creates an atmosphere that is so xenophobic, against black folk, Mexicans, Muslims,” West added. “He rarely wants to stay in contact with their humanity.”

Ingraham asked West if he had ever met Trump — West said he had not — arguing the pair would “accomplish a lot together.”

The Fox News host turned to Owens, asking for her reaction to Trump’s critics who “seize on” the president’s comments about Charlottesville, his calling African nations “shithole countries,” and his travel ban, to “wipe out” his economic successes.

Owens praised Trump’s record and accused his opponents of “race hustling” and “fear-mongering.”

West began making a point about Trump calling Rep. Maxine Watters “low IQ” when Owens interjected.

“She does have a low IQ,” Owens declared. “That is a fact. That is a fact. That is a fact. If she took an IQ exam you would find out that Maxine Watters had a very low IQ. It may not be nice but it is true.”

“He called Brother Colin [Kaepernick] a son of a bitch,” West continued.

“I’ve never used that language,” Owens countered.

“Not you,” Ingraham said.

“I’m talking about the president! I’m not talking about you,” West said.

Ingraham held the “nasty language” is on both sides of the political aisle, before asking the pair about Trump’s passing of prison reform — a move West credited the president for.

Watch above, via Fox News.

